

CTV Regina





Customers are raising concerns about the lack of public transit options to the new Costco that opened its doors last Friday.

The new location is about three kilometres east of the old store on University Park Drive. Now, the nearest transit stop is on Quance Gate. People now need to walk on the shoulder of Highway 1 to make it to the new store.

Linda Davey uses transit almost every day and hasn’t gone to the new location yet because she can’t get their easily.

“I was hoping that there would be a bus that could go there,” she said. “I’m just waiting to see if that happens.”

Regina Transit says a route won’t be coming in the foreseeable future.

“Right now, the area doesn’t warrant a route,” said Brad Bells, director of transit with Regina Transit.

While the area is on the radar, there are council-approved service standards they need to follow to get new routes in place.

“If there (are) 300 employees per kilometre then it warrants a route, or 1,000 residents per kilometre it warrants a route,” Bells said.

Costco currently employs around 100 people.

There are more stores expected in the area in the coming months. More employees could mean a new bus route.

Regina Transit doesn’t have an estimate of when buses will be running to the new store, but say it will monitor the area closely.