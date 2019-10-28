REGINA -- Regina City Council will meet Monday evening with a number of topics on the agenda including a pilot project for public restrooms downtown, a bylaw banning single-use plastics, a bylaw for driving near cyclists and a proposal to use the old Mosaic Stadium site for parking.

Councillors Bob Hawkins, Andrew Stevens and Jason Mancinelli will recommend that administration bring forth a bylaw and associated report that bans single-use plastics for commercial purchases including take—out and delivery food. The bylaw would include an exemption for bulk, perishable and frozen goods and fines for infractions.

The group wants the bylaw to come into effect no later than Jan. 1, 2021.

Brandon Wright with Bike Regina along with Councillor Joel Murray will make recommendations on cycling safety. Recommendations include enforcing 1.5. metres be maintained between a vehicle travelling over 60 km per hour and a cyclist and one meter between a vehicle travelling under 60 km per hour and a cyclist. It will also be proposed that a fine structure be designed and enforced and a bylaw put forth early next year.

Recommendation of the community and protective services committee will be presented regarding a pilot project for public restrooms in Regina’s downtown. It will be requested that $20,000 from the 2020 budget be allocated to a one season pilot project to test stand-alone public restrooms downtown

Councillor Jerry Flegel will recommend administration bring forward a report to Public Works and Infrastructure by the end of 2019 that would include the detailed cost, options, implications, construction timeline and revenue that would come from restoring the old Mosaic Stadium site into temporary parking. Flegel also wants a report on the projected impact the temporary parking lot would have on ridership for the transit shuttle service for major events and rider games.