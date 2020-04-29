REGINA -- It’s been more than two months since Regina city council was last able to address items unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a jam packed agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

Cycle of controversy

The first item surrounds a possible amendment to the city’s traffic bylaw related to cyclist safety, which was supposed to proceed to the cancelled March meeting of city council.

On March 4, the Community and Protective Services Committee approved a resolution to review a change that would require all cyclists of all ages to wear helmets approved by the Canadian Standards Association while riding on city streets or be subject to a $29 fine for infractions.

It’s drawn backlash from many in Regina’s cycling community and elsewhere.

“Discussion around mandatory helmets only distracts political discourse from more worthy topics, such as creating bicycle-friendly infrastructure and policy,” reads a letter from delegation Angèle Poirier, a board member with Bike Regina. “A study of 25 American city councils showed that fixation on helmet bylaws actually hampers efforts to improve bicycle safety and only exacerbates auto-centricity."

It would also see more guidelines put in place surrounding the needed distance between motorists and cyclists at different speeds and an accompanying awareness campaign for all the changes.

“This type of distraction is perfectly evident in the City of Regina, as this discourse about helmets actually began as a safe passing bylaw in fall 2019, but was somehow hijacked and turned into a helmet bylaw,” Poirier’s submission continues.

“I truly believe that if the helmet bylaw is introduced, it will discourage these parents [during COVID-19] from taking out their family for bike rides,” argues another submission.

On the other side, the Canadian Paediatric Society supports the move.

“Head injuries are among the most severe injuries sustained while bicycling, justifying the implementation of bicycle helmet legislation by many provinces.”

A lengthy lockout and a protested project in the park

A motion from Councillor Andrew Stevens is back before council. If passed, it would see the city call on the provincial government to use "all of the tools at its disposal, up to and including legislation that allows for binding third party arbitration" to end the bitter months-long labour dispute at the Co-op Refinery Complex involving members of Unifor 594.

“This council cannot afford to sit idle anymore in this labour dispute,” reads a submission from Carla McCrie, a member of the union. “Regina is ground zero for this lockout and our elected representatives need to stick to our vision for what this City should be.”

Other motions from council would see the city request the province call a Public Inquiry into the approval process for the Canadian National Insititute for the Blind [CNIB]/Brandt building in Wascana Park and a call for more transparency from the Provincial Capital Commission.

Several delegations wrote in support of the CNIB’s programming and its move into the park despite longtime protests regarding the project.

“We have been told that we didn’t get enough space in the new building,” writes Bob Huber, who has been part of CNIB programs. “How in the world would they know how much square feet it takes to run a branch of the CNIB? They never ran a program or a branch of CNIB.”

Huge goals for ‘Animal Community Centre’ project

The Regina Humane Society has taken an early first step towards an eventual new facility for the organization.

“The Society’s 50-year-old time-expired facility, inaccessible location and limited capacity do not support our growing community’s need for these vital programs and services,” reads a letter from Lisa Koch, the Executive Director of the Regina Humane Society.

The Humane Society is coming before council looking for approval of a zoning amendment, discretionary use application and a development permit for 4900 Parliament Ave. in Regina’s Harbour Landing.

There, the organization plans to build a massive new home it calls the “Animal Community Centre”, based on other facilities built across Canada and elsewhere.

“The Regina Animal Community Centre will be consistent with new facilities built across Canada and beyond,” Koch said. “While a new building is required, what it will enable in the community is significant.”

According to Koch’s letter, the centre would see traditional cages replaced with “comfortable, home-like enclosures for dogs” and “condos, complete with climbing trees for cats”.

It would also contain an education complex, a catering kitchen and garden areas for public use both during and after operating hours and offer expanded volunteer, training, and service learning opportunities.

Also on site would be two fenced and landscaped “neighbourhood sized dog parks including a ‘Pint Sized Park’ fir small breed dogs” and a full-fledged veterinary clinic to support animal intake, rescue and adoption services.

The project’s pricing is currently unknown and no timeline has been established.

Council is also set to review a "Plan to End Homelessness" and a number of other items.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 29.