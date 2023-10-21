Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina

A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.

An officer on patrol discovered a man lying on the road in the area of 6th Avenue and Angus Street shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

EMS took the man to hospital, where he later died. Police said the truck driver remained on scene.

Eastbound and westbound traffic was restricted but the area has since been re-opened.

Officers with the RPS Traffic Safety Unit and Forensic Identification are investigating the incident, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.