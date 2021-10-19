Cyclist seriously injured in early morning hit and run in northeast Regina

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service says a cyclist was seriously injured after a hit and run Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, police responded to the collision, which happened at around 6:20 a.m., at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue East and Fleury Street.

RPS said the driver of a red Dodge Caravan allegedly hit the cyclist as they were driving west on Dewdney; they then fled the scene and continued in that direction.

The 35-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect and as anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.