Cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash on Dewdney Avenue
A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with an SUV on Dewdney Ave. on July 27, 2018 (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 4:28PM CST
A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Retallack Street around 3:10 p.m.
Police say the SUV was turning onto Dewdney Avenue from Retallack Street when it hit a cyclist traveling eastbound on Dewdney Avenue.
Traffic will be restricted on Dewdney Avenue from Rae Street to Robinson Street in both directions while police investigate.