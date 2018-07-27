

CTV Regina





A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Retallack Street around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the SUV was turning onto Dewdney Avenue from Retallack Street when it hit a cyclist traveling eastbound on Dewdney Avenue.

Traffic will be restricted on Dewdney Avenue from Rae Street to Robinson Street in both directions while police investigate.