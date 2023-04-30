Cyclist suffers serious injuries after colliding with SUV on Victoria Avenue

A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in downtown Regina.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Regina police responded to a report that a cyclist had been hit by a vehicle on Victoria Avenue near Hamilton Street, a news release read.

According to police, an investigation showed an SUV was travelling south on Hamilton Street and attempting to turn right onto Victoria Avenue.

The cyclist was travelling east on Victoria Avenue on the north sidewalk, police said.

The SUV then collided with the cyclist.

According to Regina police, the cyclist was transported to hospital by EMS.

No charges have been laid and none are anticipated “at this time,” police said.