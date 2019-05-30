

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service says a male cyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 pm at the intersection of Dewdney Ave. and Park St.

The cyclist was found to be seriously injured. He was treated and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police diverted traffic around the area and remained on-scene for the purposes of the investigation. A collision reconstruction team was also requested.

According to a release from RPS, the investigation is ongoing and the cyclist remained in hospital as of midnight Thursday.