Veteran quarterback Darian Durant has announced his retirement from the CFL.

He posted a message on his personal website saying in part “so many life lessons have been learnt throughout this football journey. With that being said, I have decided to retire from football ... If you cut me open, I am sure that I would bleed green. Saskatchewan and Regina will always be home.”

Durant says he has opportunities away from the field that will help him transition to life off the field.

Durant played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2006 to 2016, winning Grey Cups with the team in 2007 and 2013.