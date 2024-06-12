Darian Durant part of Riders' 2024 Plaza of Honour inductees

Darian Durant, Steve Molnar and Roy Shivers will be the 2024 inductees into the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour, the team announced Wednesday.

“Durant will forever hold Rider Nation’s heart for his historic Grey Cup win at Mosaic Stadium in 2013, Roy made history when he was named the first Black General Manager in CFL history, and hometown hero Steve Molnar played a pivotal role in getting the Roughriders to the 1976 Grey Cup,” the Riders said in a news release.

Durant, Shivers and Molnar (posthumous) will officially be indicted during a special halftime ceremony on Oct. 12 at Mosaic Stadium while the Riders take on the B.C. Lions.

Darian Durant

Durant was part of the 2007 and 2013 Grey Cup winning teams and spent a total of 10 years with the Riders.

He also played a major role in division title winning seasons 2009 and 2010, passing for a CFL leading 5,542 yards in the latter season, the teams said.

Durant is the Riders’ all time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,922 and scored the teams’ final touchdown at the old Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016 against Montreal.

Roy Shivers

Before joining the Riders Shivers became the first Black general manager in 1995 when he was hired by the Birmingham Barracudas. He joined the Riders in December of 1999 and hired Danny Barrett to be the teams head coach. That formed the first Black GM/head coach duo in professional football history, the Riders said.

Shivers was also responsible for bringing in 2007 Grey Cup winner Kerry Joseph and 2007 and 2013 Grey Cup winner Darian Durant via trade in April of 2006.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a builder in 2022 for the role he played with the Riders as well as Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions.

Steve Molnar

Molnar, who was born in Saskatoon, played with the Riders from 1969 until 1978.

“Replacing the retired George Reed at fullback in 1976, Molnar proceeded to lead the Roughriders in regular season rushing yards (822). Most memorably, he rushed for a career-best 144 yards to power Saskatchewan to a 23-13 victory over Edmonton in the 1976 Western Conference final at Taylor Field,” the release said.

Molnar, whose father also played for the Riders in 1943, died in 2021.