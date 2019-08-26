

CTV News Regina





The University of Regina's Darke Hall has received a $1.5 million boost to its renovation budget.

The funding was presented to the U of R by Ann Phillips on behalf of the Ann and Roger Phillips Foundation on Monday. The foundation gave $1 million as an outright gift to the hall, along with a $500,000 matching pledge. The foundation will match any future donations to the Saving Darke Hall campaign, up to $500,000. So far, that campaign has raised $51,300.

Darke Hall was built in 1929 and is currently closed for renovations. It's supposed to open again in 2021 as a fully accessible performance hall.

The U of R has raised $11.64 million for the College Avenue Campus Renewal Project, which has a total fundraising goal of $12.25 million.