When Cheyenne Geysen first started pursuing romantic relationships, online dating sites and apps didn’t exist.

“I’m coming off a relatively long-term relationship, so it’s sort of a whole new ballgame for me,” Geysen said. “I just sort of jumped in with both feet and downloaded Tinder and Bumble, and a couple other ones.”

Since Geysen downloaded the apps in January, she has been on 10 different dates.

“I have a theory that one in every five (app conversations), you’re going to actually get a date,” Geysen said.

With thousands of Canadians participating in dating apps and sites, Geysen said it’s a convenient way to meet others, despite her busy lifestyle.

“Just the wide range of people that you get to meet is so cool. You just get to learn so much about other people, and it kind of gives you an opportunity to expand your world view,” she said.

Using technology to find a partner is relatively new. According to University of Regina educational technology professor, Alec Couros, the first online dating site was created in 1995.

“You've seen a rise in dating apps since about the time of 'Friendster,' which is about 2002,” Couros said. “Then, Facebook and a lot of other social apps really redefined the way that we look at online dating.”

Couros said the creation of Tinder in 2012 once again shifted the dating game, as more adults of all age demographics began taking part. The location-based app allows users to look through photos of other profiles, swipe right for yes or left for no, then chat if both parties swiped right. Apps Bumble and Grindr work in similar ways.

Other sites, like Eharmony or Plenty of Fish, match users based off answers to compatibility tests.

“The old ways that we used to connect with people, whether it's churches or funding drives, or something that was local in the community, those spaces have evaporated,” said Couros. “You're less likely to meet someone at the roller rink and you're more likely to meet someone online.”

While dating apps and sites are increasing in popularity, not everyone is willing to admit they take part. CTV News asked dozens of people in downtown Regina if they had ever participated in online dating. While some said it was a good way to meet people, a lot of others shyed away from talking about their online experiences.

But Geysen said people shouldn't fear the stigma.

“It is what it is. This is how we meet now, and there's nothing wrong with it,” said Geysen. “It’s a big sea out there. Eventually I’ll catch a good one.”