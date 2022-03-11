Daughter of former Camp Marjorie namesake seeking more drug and harm reduction strategies

Vivian Friday died from an overdose in October 2021. (Photo Viola Friday) Vivian Friday died from an overdose in October 2021. (Photo Viola Friday)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener