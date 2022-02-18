Davies first woman to be named deputy chief of Regina police

Lorilee Davies has been appointed as a deputy chief, becoming the first woman to hold the title in the history of the Regina Police Service.

“Policing traditionally was a male-dominated profession, but probably 25-30 years ago police services really took an interest in hiring female members and diverse members,” Davies said. “It’s taken some time for some of us to work our way to the top, so to speak.”

Davies will work alongside Deputy Chief Dean Rae and Chief Evan Bray in a new position created during the 2022 police budget.

“It’s great anytime you can add more voices and more diversity around a boardroom table I think it’s to the betterment of the organization and I hope in this case the betterment of the community,” Davies said.

Being part of RPS for more than 25 years, Davies has spent time both in uniformed and investigative divisions, working as everything from a plainclothes detective to human resources. She describes policing as being a series of “careers within a career”.

“You really get an opportunity to try on all different types of experiences,” Davies said. “I signed up, thought it would be a great career, a great opportunity to help people and to give back to the community. Never in my wildest dreams if you would’ve talked to me as I put my application in would I think that I’d be sitting in this office today.”

Davies is also the chair of the RPS Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a role she will continue to hold with her new title.

“Anytime you have a larger voice in the organization is the ability to bring forth new ideas and new initiatives, I’m really excited to continue our journey down the path of reconciliation,” Davies said.

Davies previously worked as the Superintendent of Community Services with RPS.