Day 2 of RIFFA sees screening of film dealing with domestic violence

A new series was launched on Wednesday afternoon at the Regina Public Library’s film theatre, as part of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA).

A film entitled ‘A Better Man’ deals with the issue of domestic violence, and is part of the new ‘Canadian Dialogue’ Series, which features films dealing with social issues. The other films in the series are about Indigenous issues and youth mental health.

“Three issues I would say that over the years have emerged as ones that are important, and ones in which our audiences are interested. But also ones with the films that we have received and the feedback specifically on these films, ones that we feel are important,” explained Philip Charrier, vice president of RIFFA.

The ‘Canadian Dialogue’ series films will be screened Thursday and Friday afternoons at 2 p.m.

They are free to the public, and also include free popcorn.

Films are screened at several venues around the city. RIFFA runs from Aug. 1 until Aug. 5, and relies heavily on volunteers each year.