The trial for a former deputy reeve charged with municipal corruption and breach of trust continued on Tuesday.

The second day of the trial of Tim Probe, former deputy reeve of the RM of Sherwood, focused on testimony of former chief administrative officer, Ron McCullough. McCullough was hired in 2014, around the same time the provincial government launched an investigation into the RM’s controversial Wascana Village development.

Court heard from McCullough that several council members, including Probe, hired their own attorneys. Later, council passed a bylaw saying the RM would pay for those attorneys. The move triggered public backlash and a lawsuit, and the bylaw was eventually overturned.

McCullough told court that Probe did not recuse himself from council’s debate over recovering legal fees. Instead, he said Probe put forward the motion that delayed council’s vote on the issue for several months.

McCullough also said current Reeve Jeffery Poissant told him that Probe was trying to blackmail him, but did not give any further details.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.