DB John Ojo signs with the Riders for two year contract
Montreal Alouettes' B.J. Cunningham (85), left, just misses the catch as he is chased by Edmonton Eskimos' John Ojo (26) during first half CFL football action in Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 2:42PM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back John Ojo to a two-year contract.
Ojo, 28, joins the riders after spending two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos.
The Florida product won a Grey Cup with the team in 2015.