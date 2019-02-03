

CTV Regina





The Deaf Crows Collective is putting the finishing touches on their play performed in sign language, but for many of the hearing impaired members of the group the play is about more than just acting.

Until the age of 15, Shayla Tanner who is deaf had to communicate without sign language. When she moved to Regina from a First Nation for high school, she was introduced to a new language and other deaf people.

“I knew nothing about deaf culture, I had never even heard of deaf culture before,” said Tanner.

Now a part of the Deaf Crows Collective, a group of deaf actors, she is taking part in the group’s third play called Apple Time. Tanner says that the play is a reflection of the actor’s life experiences.

“My family, they're all hearing, and I’m the only deaf one. I'm alone. I have hearing aids but the metaphor is that I’m a wolf, and my family are eagles. They fly and soar and they can chat, but me as a wolf, I don't understand. I don't have that connection,” said Tanner.

For Joanne Weber, a co-founder of the Deaf Crows Collective, it was important to try and get more people involved in the deaf arts community.

“The whole goal of the collective is to encourage the support of the deaf artists and the deaf actors,” said Weber.

The play is performed in sign language, but captioning in multiple languages is available to help hearing audience members follow along.

“One of our strict rules is that we want all our shows to be accessible to all people,” said Weber.

Without a deaf school in Saskatchewan, some say it puts a strain on communication and language skills of deaf children in the province. The Deaf Crows Collective helps improve those skills and bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities.

“They could use some allies in the hearing community who could support the things that they need. For example deaf education,” said Chrystene Ells, the director of Apple Time.

Apple Time runs from February 7 to 10 at the Globe Theatre.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis