Death at Regina's Glen Elm Trailer Court now deemed a homicide, police say

Regina police are now treating the death of a 40-year-old Regina man at the Glen Elm Trailer Court as a homicide.

In an update released Sunday evening, the Regina Police Service (RPS) announced it is investigating the homicide in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

On May 20, at 12:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court for a report of an injured person.

Information provided to police outlined that a man was found in the home and thought to be possibly dead, the update read.

Police and EMS arrived and attended to the victim.

At 1:07 p.m., EMS declared the victim dead.

A death investigation was launched, but further investigation has led the incident to be treated as a homicide.

The victim’s family has been notified. However, police will not release the man’s name at this time.

Anyone with information related to the death is encouraged to contact Regina police or crime stoppers.