Death investigation in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal, police say

A death investigation that was underway after a man’s body was discovered in North Central Regina in the early hours of Friday morning is deemed non-criminal.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Elphinstone Street around 1:30 a.m., for a report of a deceased man, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RSP said through investigation, including an autopsy authorized by the Coroner, it was found that the death was non-criminal in nature.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and RPS are continuing the investigation and will not be releasing the name of the man.