Death investigation launched after body discovered in Glen Elm Trailer Court: Regina police

Following the discovery of the body of an adult in east Regina, police along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have opened a death investigation.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the Glen Elm Trailer Court in east Regina.

Officers secured the scene and requested additional police resources, a news release outlined.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there are no other details for release to the public,” RPS said.

Anyone with information that could assist police is encouraged to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.