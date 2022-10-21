Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS and Regina Fire were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Update on Wascana Lake incident: Firefighters and @reginapolice located one individual in the water who was declared deceased. Regina Fire’s Water Rescue Team assisted in removing the individual from the water. #YQR — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) October 21, 2022

RPS said the man’s identity remains unknown at this time. Officers and the coroner are working to determine the nature of the man’s death.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).