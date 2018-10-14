Death investigation opened after Regina incident
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:36AM CST
The Regina Police Service is investigating a death after an incident on the 900 block of Cameron Street on Sunday.
Police, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, are continuing to gather information.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.