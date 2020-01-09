REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says it will take on a “support role” as the Saskatchewan Coroners’ Service and Regina Fire and Protective Services investigate the death of a man on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called on Dec. 31 to a home in the 1500 block of Cameron St. to assist in responding to a house fire. Fire and EMS also attended.

A man was located dead inside the house.

The area was secured and next of kin was notified.

According to RPS, it is not the “appropriate lead agency” and officers will provide support to the coroners’ service and fire as the investigation continues.