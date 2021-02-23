REGINA -- RCMP have deemed the death of a one-year-old boy from the Cote First Nation to be a homicide.

In a release, police said the investigation is ongoing into the death that occurred in Canora, Sask., on Nov. 21, 2020.

The victim has been identified as 21-month-old Lorenzo Cote from the Cote First Nation, RCMP said.

Several RCMP units have been investigating the circumstances of the infant's death. Numerous interviews and inquiries have been conducted, video surveillance has been collected from multiple locations, multiple warrants were executed and forensic examinations were conducted as part of the investigation, according to RCMP.

RCMP is encouraging anyone who has information about this homicide to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267), their local police service or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.