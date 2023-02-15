Death of 36-year-old man Regina's first homicide of 2023: police

The death of a 36-year-old man in the Washington Park neighborhood has been deemed Regina’s first homicide of 2023, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said at 11:55 a.m. on Feb. 9 officers were called to a home following a report of an injured person.

According to RPS, initial information received indicated a man was the victim of an apparent overdose, but further investigation determined the death to be a homicide.

The man was pronounced dead around noon on Feb. 9 by EMS.

RPS said the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

The victim’s family has been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).