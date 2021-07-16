REGINA -- The death of an injured man on Thursday has been deemed a homicide by the Regina Police Service.

This is Regina’s eighth homicide of 2021.

Early Thursday morning, police were called to the discovery of the man, who had been hurt, in the 800 block of Princess St. The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jason Lee Bird from Regina. His family has been notified of his death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this death that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).