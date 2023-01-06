Death of Regina man while police officers present to be investigated by independent observer

An independent observer will be appointed by Saskatchewan Justice to oversee a death investigation launched by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service on Dec. 30, 2022.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Smith Street around 3:44 a.m. to apprehend a man identified as an unwanted guest who was also wanted on warrants, according to a release from RPS.

Two police officers attended the scene but found no one there. They went to a nearby address in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue minutes later where they found the man with a weapon who was identified as the unwanted guest.

Investigation determined that the man fired a gun and fell to the floor. RPS said officers did not fire a gun and had no physical contact with the suspect. Officers requested EMS who attended the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

As police were on scene with intention to arrest the man, his death is being investigated as an “in custody death.”

RPS contacted Saskatchewan Justice to advise them of the death. An independent observer will be appointed by Saskatchewan Justice to oversee the investigation.