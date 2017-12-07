

CTV Regina





Regina police say the death of a woman in a home on Marigold Drive on Sunday has been deemed not suspicious.

Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Marigold Drive around 10:55 a.m. A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there are no indications of foul play. Testing, including a toxicology report, has been ordered, meaning the investigation will continue for several months.