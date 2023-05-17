Death of worker in 2021 results in $112K fine for Sask. company

A Saskatchewan company was fined a total of $112,000 after pleading guilty to two violations of occupational health and safety regulations that led to a worker’s death in November 2021 near Shaunavon, Sask.

A news release from the province said that the worker was fatally injured when the platform they were standing on fell 25 feet from the forks of a telehandler.

Bench Hutterian Brethren Corp. was given two separate $40,000 fines and two $16,000 surcharges, the province said.

According to the province, one of the charges the company pleaded guilty to was stayed.

Bench Hutterian Brethren Corp. pleaded guilty to the violations on May 4 in provincial court in Shaunavon.