'Debt Clock' makes stop in Regina

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s (CTF) national Debt Clock, a digital billboard showing the current federal defict on the side of a truck, made a stop in Regina on Friday.

The CTF said the Debt Clock allows the federal government’s $1 trillion debt to be seen in real time.

Every minute the debt amount on the clock goes up $45 hundred, rising about $400 million per day.

“Each Canadian is on the hook for more than $30,000 in federal government debt,” federal director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Franc Oterrazzano said. “This is why we’re calling on the prime minister to stop the deep dive into debt.”

Oterrazzano said the federal debt is not the only deficit Saskatchewan taxpayers are facing day to day.

“Taxpayers not only owe debt to the federal government, but to the provincial government as well. We need to see more concrete action to reign in spending to start reducing provincial debt.”

The clock has made two previous trips across Canada, making tours previous to the federal government balancing the budget in 1997 and again in 2011.