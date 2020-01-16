REGINA -- A judge is expected on Thursday afternoon in the trial of a Regina police corporal charged with assault.

Cpl. Colin Magee, who has been an officer for 17 years, is accused of assaulting 42-year-old Lucien Gaudette while he was leaving police custody on Sept. 26, 2018. Magee pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magee appeared in court on Dec. 18, 2019 on the charges. Video surveillance of the incident was used as evidence in the case.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Bill Burge argued that Magee used force too excessive for the situation during the incident.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox argued that Gaudette didn’t listen to orders from officers. Magee testified on the stand that he complied with the use of police force.

Judge Patrick Reis reserved his decision to Thursday afternoon.