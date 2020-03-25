REGINA -- Saskatchewan's highest court is expected to deliver its decision on an appeal into whether or not the province can fund non-Catholic students going to Catholic schools on Wednesday afternoon.

In a landmark decision in 2017, a Saskatchewan judge said the province doesn’t have the legal right to give Catholic schools funding for non-Catholic students. Justice Donald Layh's ruling stemmed from a lawsuit over the province's policy of funding separate schools based on enrolment regardless of religious affiliation.

The case dates back to 2003, when Theodore, Sask.'s public school closed its doors due to declining enrolment. The Yorkdale School Division, now the Good Spirit School Division, planned to bus students 17 kilometres to Springside.

In response, a local group created its own Catholic school division and opened St. Theodore Roman Catholic School. That move prompted the Good Spirit School Division to launch a lawsuit claiming the school was only created to prevent students from having to travel to a neighbouring town.

Layh said the provincial government's funding of non-Catholic students infringed on religious neutrality and equality rights. He also said the ruling wouldn't need to be enforced until June of 2018.

When the ruling was handed down in 2017, the province said it would force 10,000 students to switch to public schools. Saskatchewan invoked the notwithstanding clause for just the second time in more than 30 years, which allowed student enrolment to remain unchanged for five years.

An appeal in 2019 heard arguments from school boards in Ontario and Alberta. The decision in the appeal will be precedent-setting for schools in Saskatchewan, but could also have a large effect on students in other provinces.

