Declaring a state of emergency on houselessness doesn't 'give us a new pot of money,' Regina city manager says

Regina city council will have to wait until September to debate a motion calling for a state of emergency declaration in response to rising levels of houselessness.

According to city manager Niki Anderson – the move would not help solve the problem.

“I think a mistake often occurs when there’s people interested in declaring a state of emergency is that somehow money will magically fall from the sky just by declaring a state of emergency,” Anderson told reporters following Wednesday's meeting.

“In general, any kind of federal funding tied to that – the province has to actually take that state of emergency past the seven days and then it’s a special fund that is generally tied to natural disasters.”

“So declaring a state of emergency doesn’t magically give us a new pot of money,” she added.

City Councillors Shanon Zachidniak, Cheryl Stadnichuk, Andrew Stevens and Dan LeBlanc submitted the motion to be discussed at council’s Aug. 16 meeting.

However, to discuss it would require a unanimous decision from the 11 members of council – which the group of four didn’t receive.

In the motion – the group asks city administration to create a plan for temporary, barrier free shelter for all Regina residents in need by the end of Q3 of 2023.

Additionally, the motion demands the city makes long-term commitments to addressing homelessness as part of the 2024 budget process while also collaborating with the provincial and federal governments.

Lastly, new procedures would be put in place to address future encampments in the city.

Mayor Sandra Masters said that collaboration with other levels of government is already being done.

“There are elements of [the motion] that are budgetary in nature. We continue to work with the province and with the federal government on the issue. Clearly it’s ongoing,” she said.

“We have Collective Social Impact Regina – which is our community safety and wellbeing entity which continues to work on the issue of substance use disorder which is a significant issue in the complexity of dealing with houselessness.”

According to both Masters and Anderson – declaring a state of emergency would allow the city to dictate people’s movements and expropriate property.

The effects of this are commonly seen in natural disaster zones – when authorities mandate evacuations.

Masters pointed out the fact that the city was not notified to be prepared for the declaration.

“In addition I don’t believe administration was contacted in terms of their capacity to even deal with anything in the next seven days,” she said.

