Deepening hole worries residents of Regina neighbourhood

Residents of a Regina neighbourhood are concerned about an expanding hole at the end of their block.

They say what began as a pothole on Lipton Place, has grown into a sinkhole that's now several feet deep.

"Yes, the hole got even bigger," Coronation Park resident Carol Madarash told CTV News. She estimates it's now roughly six feet deep.

Another Coronation Park resident, Travis Hamoline, is concerned about the potential safety risks posed by the hole.

“My kids are playing out there and lots of neighbourhood kids and then daycares in the area and the hole was just open, Hamoline said.

The city has temporarily covered the hole until crews can start repairs.

A similar hole near Regina General Hospital that attracted attention on social media in May also has yet to be filled.

However, residents on Lipton Place believe the growing hole on their street should be a priority repair for the city.

"I understand that. I get it. There's lots of streets in Regina that have to be taken care of," Hamoline said.

But he said he feels the hole on Lipton Place is "very unsafe."

When asked about the hole, a City of Regina spokesperson said that a storm drain had broken which allowed some material to go into the drain which in turn caused the sinkhole.

“Crews are on-site today to fix the storm main,” the statement read.

“They will be replacing approximately four metres of storm main line and a catch basin lead.”