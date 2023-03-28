Deer makes way into hotel lobby in Weyburn, crashes into window and doors

A deer made its way into a hotel lobby in Weyburn, Sask. in the early hours of Monday morning, crashing into windows and room doors as it tried to escape.

According to Deputy Chief of the Weyburn Police Service (WPS), Brent VanDeSype, officers received the call from the Ramada Hotel shortly after midnight.

“It was a hotel employee that called requesting assistance, indicating a deer had bumped into the main lobby doors and is now wandering around inside the lobby area with a bloody nose,” he explained.

While still inside, VanDeSype said the deer damaged a window at the end of a hallway as it attempted to jump through it, resulting in the glass breaking, leaving blood streaks down the doors and hall walls.

VanDeSype said two patrol officers were able to guide the deer out of the hotel to join its buddies.

He said there is often deer in the area but this type of incident is very rare. There were several deer in the area at the time.

The manager of the hotel, Cindy Swanson, said the night auditor called the local police.

“He knew he needed more than one person to chase her back out again,” she said.

“That’s what you get with automatic doors. They run towards them, it picks them up and opens and lets them in,” Swanson added.

She said there was a lot of blood splatter due to the deer’s injuries, but there was no damage other than the cracked window.

“All the people sleeping on the main floor didn’t even know she was in the hotel,” she said.

While it was a possibility the deer was hit by a vehicle before arriving at the hotel, there was no evidence other than the bloody nose, which may have been the result of the deer bumping into the lobby doors before it got in, according to VanDeSype.

Police said no charges were laid.