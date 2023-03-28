Deer makes way into hotel lobby in Weyburn, crashes into window and doors

The Ramada Hotel in Weyburn got an early morning visitor over the weekend. (Photo Source: TripAdvisor) The Ramada Hotel in Weyburn got an early morning visitor over the weekend. (Photo Source: TripAdvisor)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code

Gwyneth Paltrow's highly publicized ski collision trial is shining a spotlight on the unspoken rules that govern behaviour on the slopes. Testimony over the last six days has repeatedly touched on skier's etiquette -- especially sharing contact information after a collision, and ski turn radiuses -- in what experts have said is the most high-profile ski collision trial in recent history.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener