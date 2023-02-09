Defence expert witness testimony stalled in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
The judge pressed pause on testimony in Catlin Goodwill’s manslaughter trial on Thursday.
Goodwill is accused of causing the death of his three-month-old son in October 2017.
An expert witness for the defence was scheduled to testify Thursday afternoon. However, Justice Keith Kilback adjourned the trial in order to further review the witness’ resume.
Neuropathologist Dr. Roland Auer, based out of Saskatoon, is the defence’s only expert witness. On Thursday, the defence argued he should be considered an expert based on his qualifications.
Auer reviewed the autopsy findings at the request of the defence. He is expected to offer an alternative cause of death during his testimony.
Autopsy results show the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head. The Crown argues Goodwill unintentionally caused the fatal injury.
Findings from the autopsy, performed by forensics pathologist Dr. Andreea Nistor, show bruising on the baby’s scalp and bleeding in his brain. Crown expert witnesses testified the injuries are consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Dr. Auer has an extensive history of testifying in Shaken Baby Syndrome cases, including cases where he said the person was “wrongly accused.”
During cross-examination on his qualifications, he told court there is no evidence that the condition exists.
“A brain injury doesn’t stop your breathing,” he said.
Crown prosecutor Chris White questioned Auer’s bias on the topic and asked the doctor if he is an advocate for the wrongly accused.
“I’m an advocate only for the truth,” Auer said. “I can’t stand it when either criminals go free or when innocent people go to jail.”
Auer has testified as an expert witness for both defence cases and Crown prosecution cases.
According to his resume, Auer has decades of experience in neurology and neuropathology in both children and adults. He has also performed a number of autopsies on patients believed to have suffered from Shaken Baby Syndrome.
The judge will make a ruling on Auer’s qualifications when the trial resumes Friday morning.
If the judge accepts Auer as an expert witness, he will then testify.
