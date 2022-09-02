Defence presents closing arguments at sexual assault trial for former Regina gymnastics coach

WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault allegations.

The sexual assault trial of a former Regina gymnastics coach heard closing arguments from the defence on Friday morning.

Marcel Dubroy was originally facing five charges including two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of sexual exploitation, sexual interference and sexual touching.

On Friday morning, the crown announced it was staying three charges. One count of sexual assault between 2002-2008 and sexual touching between 2002-2008 remain active.

Dubroy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The alleged victim, who is now 34, cannot be named due to a publication ban.

The defence team was the first to present their closing arguments on Friday.

Starting with the sexual touching charge, the defence argues there was no point when any inappropriate touching or encounters could have happened at the gymnastics gym where Dubroy coached the complainant.

At any given time, the defence said there would be up to 150 people in the gym which had an open layout, making it impossible to act inappropriately without being seen.

The defence said sports like gymnastics and figure skating are known to be touchy, saying coaches often put their arms around athletes when they’re talking.

“They appear to be a huggy people, especially when things go well,” the defence said.

In regards to the sexual assault charge, the defence said any sexual relations between the accused and the complainant happened after she was 18 and said they were all consensual.

The defence pointed out that there was an obvious age gap and it was a relationship that could have gotten Dubroy fired, but the woman was of legal age to consent.

“In this period was she capable of consenting?” the defence asked. “Yes, she was.”

The defence said the accused would repeatedly check in with the alleged victim in the early days of their relationship to ensure she was comfortable because he acknowledged the age gap. Dubroy had testified that they discussed birth control before having intercourse and that he fell in love with the complainant.

Additionally, the defence argued that the alleged victim was not the hallmark of a good witness in court because she was defensive and did not want to answer any line of questioning in which she wasn’t sure what direction it would go.

The complainant “actively resisted questions that she felt didn’t accord with her narrative,” according to the defence.

The defence also argued the alleged victim was influenced by similar cases in the media, including the Larry Nassar case in the U.S.

The crown prosecutor is scheduled to give closing arguments on Friday afternoon.

More details to come…