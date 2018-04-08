

Humboldt Broncos defenceman Adam Herold, bus driver Glen Doerksen and team stats keeper Brody Hinz are among 15 people who were killed when a semi-truck hit the junior hockey team’s bus on Friday evening. Assistant coach Mark Cross was also killed.

Herold used to play for the Regina Pat Canadians. He was the youngest player on the team and would have turned 17 on Thursday. Pat Canadians manager John Smith said Herold was playing for the AAA team until a few weeks ago. He joined the Broncos for their final playoff round when the Pat Canadians’ season ended.

Glen Doerksen’s employer Charlie’s Charters posted the news on their Facebook page.

The Kinistino Tigers, another team that Doerksen had driven for also issued a statement online.

“He spoke at length of his time in rinks with his own family and now how much he enjoyed being able to take and watch other teams from minor, to senior to SJHL to their hockey games.”

“We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan after winning the Championship and got you to give “two honks for the Cup”. Tonight Glen, we give two honks for you. Rest easy Sir.”

Brody Hinz, 18, had recently began keeping stats for the team for Humboldt radio station CHBO.

Golden West Radio says in a statement that Hinz was being mentored by Tyler Bieber, the team's play-by-play announcer who was also killed in the crash Friday.

Graeme Cross wrote in an online tribute that his cousin, Mark, was a caring and generous young man.

"I can honestly say I didn't know a more kind-hearted, generous, caring and overall nice person," he wrote. "Mark was one of those people that just made you feel safe and brought a special spark when you were in his presence."

Cross was named the Highway Hockey League’s most valuable player last year with the Strasbourg Maroons.

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in Humboldt. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3.5 million for the victims.

In addition to the 15 people killed in the crash, another 14 people were taken to hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Correction: One of the deceased was originally misidentified as Xavier Labelle.

