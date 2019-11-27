Defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy signs two-year extension with Roughriders
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:14AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:22AM CST
Loucheiz Purifoy (Mark Taylor / Canadian Press).
REGINA -- The Riders have locked in Defensive Back Loucheiz Purifoy, signing him to a two year contract extension through to 2021.
The 26 year old was a staple in the Riders backfield this season, collecting 40 tackles on defence after starting all 18 regular season games, and the Western Final.
Purifoy was also a key contributor on special teams. He led the CFL with 1201 kickoff return yards, including one touchdown.
Purifoy was set to be a free agent on February 11, 2020. The halfback has been with the Riders since August 2018, after he was released by the Ottawa Redblacks.