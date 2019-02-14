

CTV Regina





International defensive lineman A.C. Leonard has signed a one-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This will be Leonard’s second go-around with the Riders after spending the 2016-2017 season in Saskatchewan. Leonard signed as a free agent with the Ottawa Redblacks in February 2018.

Leonard started 17 games with the Redblacks last year. He collected a career-high 50 defensive tackles and six quarterback sacks. He was named an East Division all-star.

Leonard entered the CFL in 2016 as a receiver for the B.C. Lions.