REGINA -- A.C. Leonard will be staying with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for two more years.

The defensive lineman signed an extension through the end of the 2021 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

This will be Leonard's fourth season with the Riders, and his sixth in the CFL. He rejoined the Riders for the 2019 season after playing for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018.

In 2019, he played 17 games with 44 defensive tackles, nine quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and 10 tackles for loss.

He signed with the B.C. Lions in 2015 after playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He originally signed with the Riders in 2016, and then returned to the team in 2019.