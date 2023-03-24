Delays expected after 'serious' crash near Langenburg, Sask., police say

RCMP said crews are currently on the scene of a serious multi-motor vehicle collision about three kilometres east of Langenburg, Sask. on Highway 16.

According to an RCMP news release, detours near the scene will be in place for some time.

Police are reminding motorists to drive with caution and adhere to all direction provided by emergency crews at the scene.

RCMP said conditions were foggy in the area on Friday morning.

Langenburg, Sask. is about 223 kilometres northeast of Regina.