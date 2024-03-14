Delays expected on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw after single-vehicle crash

Moose Jaw police said the westbound lane of Highway 1 is closed between Manitoba Expressway and Thatcher Drive East following a single-vehicle collision.

Moose Jaw EMS and Fire also responded to the scene around 10 a.m.

“It is anticipated that westbound travellers will be re-routed through the Manitoba Expressway. We are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible,” Moose Jaw police said in a release.

Moose Jaw police said it was unknown how long the area would be shut down.

More information is expected to be provided once available.