Representatives from the National Hockey League, the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets are all set to be at Mosaic Stadium this Friday to announce details regarding the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Regina.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, Jets Executive Chairman Mark Chipman and Flames President John Bean are among the expected speakers at the press conference on Friday morning.

Since Regina was announced as the host of the Heritage Classic on New Year’s Day, many details surrounding the game including ticket sales and availability remain unknown, although the exact topic for the press conference hasn’t been announced as of Monday.

The game will see the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames face off on Oct. 26.

The press conference will be live on our website starting at 11:30 Friday morning.