Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness

Dillon Whitehawk's mugshot. (Supplied: Court of King's Bench) Dillon Whitehawk's mugshot. (Supplied: Court of King's Bench)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener