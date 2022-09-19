Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness

A Crown witness testified that Dillon Whitehawk and another Indian Mafia (IM) gang member talked about murdering Keesha Bitternose hours before her death, as the trial enters its second week.

Whitehawk faces one count of first-degree murder in connection to Bitternose’s death on Jan. 2, 2020. Two other gang members have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The witness, a former IM gang member, claims she was in the room with Whitehawk and another female gang member who were talking about Bitternose on New Year’s Day 2020.

“They were planning on how they were going to murder (Bitternose),” the witness said.

The witness cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

Several witnesses have testified to Bitternose being an entry-level member of the IM at the time of her death.

Bitternose allegedly asked Whitehawk to “take care” of a higher-up female gang member, the witness testified, adding both Bitternose and the other female were butting heads about ranks.

Whitehawk told the female gang member about Bitternose’s request, the witness said, which is when the two of them allegedly hatched a plan to kill Bitternose. The witness could not remember the specifics of the plan.

The witness testified a group of IM members were partying at a house on Cameron Street the night of New Year’s Day. Bitternose and Whitehawk were at the party.

The witness along with other members left the house later in the night. However, Whitehawk, Bitternose and three others stayed behind, she testified.

A couple hours later, the witness met back up with Whitehawk and the female gang member at a friend’s place. She said they were wearing different clothes from earlier in the night and appeared teary eyed. The two changed their clothes a second time when they went inside the apartment.

Inside, Whitehawk said, “It’s done,” the witness testified, understanding that meant they had killed Bitternose.

Whitehawk allegedly told the witness that there is a reason he always “pulls the trigger.” The witness said she figured that meant the other gang member tried to shoot Bitternose.

Whitehawk then asked the witness and another IM member to go back to the Cameron Street home and retrieve an SKS rifle from the scene.

“It just looked normal (inside the house), like nothing happened,” the witness said, adding she was surprised the house didn’t look different.

The witness testified to finding the gun on the kitchen counter, steps away from Bitternose’s body lying in the back porch.

In court, the witness identified the SKS rifle as the same gun found by police in the 1900 block of Montreal Street the day after Bitternose’s death.

Autopsy results show Bitternose died of multiple injuries, including sharp and blunt force trauma and a possible gunshot wound.

During cross-examination, the witness said Bitternose was trying to move up the ranks by undermining the other female gang member. Bitternose allegedly had a hand in getting that female gang member demoted days before her death, she said.

The defence argued that the plan to kill Bitternose was not “well-developed.” The witness agreed, testifying she thought that Bitternose would receive a 30-second beating for going behind the other gang member’s back. The defence argued that these types of beatings are delivered by higher-up gang members of the same sex.

The defence questioned the witness’ memory of the events on Jan. 1, 2020. The witness admitted to smoking meth and drinking alcohol that day, and not fully remembering the details.

The witness also admitted to telling police the female gang member was not involved in Bitternose’s death. She told court that she lied to the police at the time of that statement in order to protect the other member.

BLOODSTAIN PATTERN EVIDENCE

RCMP Sgt. Trevor Knopp, a former bloodstain pattern analyst, examined photos of the autopsy and from the crime scene where Bitternose died as part of the investigation.

Photos taken on Jan. 5, 2020 show bloodstains throughout the Cameron Street home. Court has heard that the blood samples match Bitternose’s DNA.

Knopp submitted a report with his conclusions from the analysis that focused on two main areas of the house: the basement and the back porch where Bitternose was found.

The expert witness identified a number of spots with blood spatters in those two locations. Blood spatters indicate force was used against the blood source, Knopp said, although he could not quantify how much force was used nor determine the source of the force.

Knopp told court that Bitternose’s body would have been low to the ground in order for the bloodstains to appear the way they did.

The defence argued there is a greater rate of error for bloodstain pattern analysis results when the analyst does not examine the crime scene in person. Knopp agreed.

The Crown is expected to call more witnesses when the trial resumes at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. More details to come…