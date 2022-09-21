Dillon Whitehawk murder trial adjourned until November
Court will have to wait at least six weeks to hear the closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial.
Whitehawk, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Bitternose.
On Wednesday morning the case was adjourned until Nov. 7, at which time both the crown and defense are scheduled to give closing arguments.
The trial began Sept. 12 at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina. It was originally scheduled for two weeks.
Crown prosecutors argue Bitternose’s death was gang-related, planned and deliberate, and they believe she died while being unlawfully confined.
Autopsy results show Bitternose, 29, died from multiple injuries including sharp and blunt force trauma, as well as a possible gunshot wound on Jan. 2, 2020.
Police found her body inside a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5, 2020.
Several crown witnesses took the stand including former gang members, police officers and experts. The defense did not call any witnesses.
Whitehawk has pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone.
