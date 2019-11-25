Direct flights to Phoenix, Orlando returning to Regina airport in 2020
An undated file photo shows the airport in Regina, Sask.
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 3:38PM CST
REGINA -- The Regina International Airport says it will be offering direct flights to Phoenix and Orlando early next year.
WestJet cancelled several flights to hot destinations in September due to the continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which were banned after two fatal crashes in five months.
The airport says full service resumes from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4, 2020.