REGINA -- The Regina International Airport says it will be offering direct flights to Phoenix and Orlando early next year.

GOOD NEWS! Direct flights to Phoenix and Orlando are back starting January 5th. @WestJet has updated their list of places affected by the 737 MAX groundings and #YQR is off the list - meaning full service resumes from Jan 5th-Feb 4th. For more updates: https://t.co/sEsw4qxjvX pic.twitter.com/NPVtdWobfV — Regina Airport (@FlyYQR) November 25, 2019

WestJet cancelled several flights to hot destinations in September due to the continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which were banned after two fatal crashes in five months.

The airport says full service resumes from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4, 2020.