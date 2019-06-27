

CTV Regina





Regina police say the disappearance of Jenaya Wapemoose is now considered suspicious.

The change is based on evidence gathered by police during an extensive search for the missing woman.

The 22-year-old mother hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 7. She was reported missing to police on May 7.

Wapemoose is described as Indigenous, 5’4”, 130 lbs with shoulder-length wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of stars on her neck. She was last seen in the 1200 block of Retallack Street and in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street.

Police say she still hasn’t been located.

“The Regina Police Service recognizes that, for the family of Jenaya Wapemoose and our community, this development leaves many unanswered questions,” police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.