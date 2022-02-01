'Disoriented' man reported missing in blizzard after tractor stuck in snow: RCMP

Weyburn RCMP is searching for a man who went missing on Monday night, after he reportedly became disoriented during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.

RCMP said Abraham Neufeld, 39, was driving a tractor when it became stuck. Officers believe he got out to try and walk to his residence.

Neufeld’s tractor was located Tuesday morning, just under a mile east of Tribune, still running.

Weyburn RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and RCMP Search and Rescue continue to search for him.

Police said visibility in the area is still only 30 feet at most and are asking the public to not assist with search efforts at this time, in a release Tuesday afternoon.

No photo or description of Neufeld was provided by RCMP.

If anyone locates Neufeld they are asked to contact Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640.

Tribune is around 48 kilometres south of Weyburn, near the United States border.